Bonfire on Wetherby Ings postponed due to bad weather and ground conditions

Wetherby Town Council has announced this year’s bonfire event on Wetherby Ings, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, has been postponed due to the adverse weather and ground conditions.

Following the recent wet weather, organisers felt the popular community event was unable to go-ahead as planned.

A town council spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our visitors and suppliers is of paramount importance to the town council, and this decision was taken after a thorough site inspection.