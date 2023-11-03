News you can trust since 1836
Bonfire on Wetherby Ings postponed due to bad weather and ground conditions

Wetherby Town Council has announced this year’s bonfire event on Wetherby Ings, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, has been postponed due to the adverse weather and ground conditions.
By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
This year's bonfire on Wetherby Ings has been postponedThis year's bonfire on Wetherby Ings has been postponed
Following the recent wet weather, organisers felt the popular community event was unable to go-ahead as planned.

A town council spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our visitors and suppliers is of paramount importance to the town council, and this decision was taken after a thorough site inspection.

“We will arrange a replacement event over the next few months and all ticket purchases will be honoured.”

