Bonfire on the Stray in Harrogate - here's everything you need to know

The Stray Charity Bonfire is the biggest bonfire event in Harrogate, and it's returning for another year of fun to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

Here's what you need to know.

Date

The event takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 2.

Time

Things kick off from 6pm. The bonfire will be lit at around 6.30pm, with the fireworks display starting at around 7.15pm.

Location

Oatlands Stray, close to St Aidan's School. Parking in the vicinity is limited, so congestion is expected.

Cost

The event, organised by Harrogate Round Table, is free to enter, but as it is a charity event it relies heavily on donations.

How to donate

This year, Round Table has introduced a text line which can be used to donate funds, as well as the usual collection buckets. There will also be card readers available on the night.

To donate text STRAYBONFIRE then an amount to 70085