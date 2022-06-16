Body found in search for missing Minskip man

North Yorkshire Police have today (June 16) found a body that is believed to be 31-year-old Luke Earnshaw who has been missing since he left his home on Saturday afternoon.
He was seen walking down Thorndikes Lane towards Staveley at around 2.30pm on June 11.
He has not yet been formally identified but Mr Earnshaw’s family have been informed.
North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him.
"We would ask that you please respect the privacy of his family at this difficult time."