Blitz on knife crime: here's where you can drop knives off at amnesty bins around North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Knife amnesty bins will be available in police stations across North Yorkshire during a week-long blitz on knife crime.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are encouraged to wrap bladed items safely in thick paper or cardboard, and drop them off at York, Scarborough, Malton, Northallerton, Harrogate or Skipton police stations.

Under the terms of the amnesty they will not get into trouble, even if the item is illegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s part of Operation Sceptre, a national push this week to get knives and other weapons off the streets.

Knife amnesty bins will be available in police stations across North Yorkshire in a bid to tackle knife crime.

Det Chief Insp Jon Sygrove said: “We will also be proactively targeting people who are known to us for knife possession.

“And there will be targeted patrols in certain areas, with officers being deployed to stop and search anyone suspected of carrying a blade.

“Officers will also be visiting schools across the county, and engaging with specific young people who are particularly at risk of slipping into knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, we’re continuing to work closely with retailers to ensure bladed items are not sold illegally.”

In a similar week-long intensification in May this year, the force took 45 knives and other weapons out of circulation in North Yorkshire – 10 which were seized from people who were stopped while carrying them and 35 which were handed in at amnesty bins.

Ten knife crime arrests were also made during the week.

It is illegal to carry a knife or weapon in public without “good reason” or to use any knife in a threatening way.

However, some types of knife and weapons are banned altogether, even if you just keep them at home.

You can find out more about the laws here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a knife or weapon and need to check whether it is legal, you can get in touch with police using the ‘contact us’ section of the website or by calling 101, then selecting option 1.

If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, you should contact police on 101 or report it on their website.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

You could also speak to a family member or trusted adult for advice, and they can help you report your concerns – visit Fearless.org to find more information and support.