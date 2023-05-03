Blind woman from Harrogate set to take on mammoth cycling challenge to raise money for guide dogs

Hayley lost her sight in 2003 due to a rare form of glaucoma and she has since relied on the support of guide dogs.

She is now on her fourth dog Winter – an eight-year-old Labrador – and now she wants to give something back.

Hayley said: “I wanted to raise money for Guide Dogs because they mean so much to me and my family.

Hayley from Harrogate will be cycling at least ten miles a day throughout May to raise money for Guide Dogs

"I have been totally blind for 20 years now, but I do not let it stop me doing anything I want.

"Blindness is challenging but it doesn’t have to be.

"With the right positive mental attitude, the right public relations with the sighted world and the right guide dog I am able to live a very fulfilling and satisfying life.

"My guide dogs have allowed me to maintain my independence, and I wanted to pay something back.”

The cycling challenge will be done on a static road bike in Hayley’s garden and her aim is to raise at least £500 by cycling an average of 10 miles per day, come rain or shine.

Every penny raised will go towards the £35,000 that is needed to raise and train a single guide dog.

Hayley added: “Winter is a beautiful dog inside and out, but at eight years old, retirement is approaching.

"Although I hope she will be able to keep on working for some time yet, you never know when the time will come for her harness to be hung up for the last time.

“My guide dogs have given me the confidence to get out and about safely and to live my life independently, but the charity relies on donations to deliver their life changing work.

"That’s why I have decided to raise money for them by doing a sponsored cycle ride.”

If you would like to support Hayley with her challenge, you can make a donation by heading to her JustGiving page at https://justgiving.com/page/hayleycycle4guidedogs