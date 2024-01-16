Bleak scenes in hills across Harrogate district as winter snow hit roads and villages in the Dales

The first snows of 2024 hit the Harrogate district today in the heart of the Dales.

There were bleak scenes and freezing conditions or drivers, livestock and residents in farms, hamlets and settlements in the hills of Nidderdale.

The village of Greenhow, located about three miles west of Pateley Bridge and 13 miles from Harrogate, saw heavy snow arrive this morning and continue into the afternoon.

On going to press, the road at Greenhow Hill on the way towards Grassington had become impassable for non 4x4 vehicles or four-wheel drive cars.

Winter in the Dales - The village of Greenhow, located about three miles west of Pateley Bridge and 13 miles from Harrogate, saw heavy snow today. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The cold snap is expected to last all week in the Harrogate district with the possibility of more snow showers, though the forecasts say much of this may turn to sleet.

Tonight there will be more snow but mainly confined to high ground.

Skies will clear by dawn with cold icy stretches developing and temperatures falling to a low of -3 °C.

The rest of the week will see cold or very cold conditions with widespread sharp frosts during the night but plenty of winter sunshine by day.

(Picture Gerard Binks)

Snow showers are possible on Thursday before the weather turns mild, wet and windy on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned that snow showers could bring disruption across Yorkshire today and tomorrow.

Two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of North, South and West Yorkshire until midnight on Wednesday.