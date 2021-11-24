Bilsdale Mast firm connects with Ripon residents in bid to reconnect TV

Team representatives from Arqiva, the operator of the Bilsdale Mast, held a stall at Ripon Marketplace last week as part of Project Restore.

A spokesman from the company said: “The purpose of the stall was to engage with the community and spread the word about the support that’s available, either speaking directly to those affected, or those who may know someone such as a friend, family or neighbour, who is still without TV services.”

A temporary mast at Bilsdale went live in October and Arqiva is working on another 80-metre mast at Bilsdale.

Arqiva said that despite new relay masts going live, there are a number of homes still remain without any TV signal.

“These so-called “not-spots” have poor line-of-sight communication with the temporary mast or any of the new relay sites,” added a spokesman.

“Ripon features a number of ‘not spot’ areas.”

Charli Ford from Project Restore said the visit to Ripon had been successful in getting information out.

“We wanted to get out into the community to find out what issues people are still facing and to reach out to family and friends to spread the message as far as possible,” she said.

“For those still affected by the fire, we have a dedicated website bilsdalemast.co.uk where people can find information.

“We have a dedicated, fully staffed helpline.”

“We have been really pleased with the reaction.

“We have spoken to a lot of people with friends and family who have been affected.”

Anyone living in a ‘not-spot’ area will receive a £50 voucher, which can be spent at Currys, to cover the cost of an alternative way to watch free-to-air TV.

Any funds leftover from the voucher after buying a TV streaming device can be used by the householder.