Biggest showcase of Dales artists is to launch this weekend near Pateley Bridge and Harrogate
After launching online on August 1 on Yorkshire Day, Niddart Trail will see a lengthy who’s who of local artists from the Pateley Bridge area and the Harrogate district at a variety of locations
This year's event, which will run from August 15-25, promises new artists and venues to tempt people into the Dales.
In total, Niddart Trail will include 34 venues and exhibitions with artists of all ages and abilities including Henshaws and Horticap students.
Among those featured are Joseph Hayton, Claire Baxter, Alice Clarke, Sam McKenzie, Fiona Odle, Samuel Booth, Shirley Hudson, Gill Kirk, Kirsty Greenwood, Anne Gordon, Charles Mellor, Jo Gee and more.
The artwork includes inspirational sites such as Coldstone Cut , Brimham Rocks and Fishpond wood.
Every form of artistic medium will be in the spotlight, including: Acrylics, Basketry, Ceramics, Charcoal, Clay, Cross Stitch, Cyanotype, Digital, Drawing, Embroidery, Epoxy Resin, Glass, Groups and Clubs, Illustration, Ink, Jewellery, Mixed Media, Mosaic, Oils, Painting, Paper, Paper Mache, Pastel, Pen, Pencil, Photography, Pottery, Pressed Botani.
To assist visitors, organisers have printed a NiddArt Trail Venue Guides for venues and tourist information offices in Nidderdale with pages showing the work of individual artists and craft persons.
There is also a link available to a downloadable leaflet with venue listings.
And a Niddart Trail website offers a calendar updated daily at: https://www.niddart.org.uk/