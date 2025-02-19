Big news: Famous pub has been saved by independent Harrogate brewery

An award-winning Harrogate independent brewery says it is stepping in to save one of the town’s most respected pubs.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was sadness in the beer fraternity when it was revealed in January that The Old Bell Tavern, which first opened in Harrogate in 1999, was closing its doors.

Located on Royal Parade at the Crown Hotel roundabout, the locally-owned Old Bell played a key part in ushering in a quality beer revolution in Harrogate’s bars and pubs scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famously, it was once even visited by US President Bill Clinton.

Harrogate Brewing Co's co-owners Julie and Joe Joyce have taken over ownership of the Old Bell Tavern pub. (Picture contributed)

Now the owners of the family-owned Harrogate Brewing Co say they are taking over the pub where it can sell its beers direct to the public.

Since the Yorkshire born-and-bred co-owners Joe Joyce and his wife Julie took over the independent brewery located off Hookstone Chase in early 2020, after being established in 2013 by founder Anton Stark, Harrogate Brewing Co and its popular taproom have been going from strength to strength.

Last year saw HBCo win a slew of national, as well as regional awards SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers and Associates) for its delicious range of beers, from pale ales and IPAs to porters, stouts and international beer styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have been working hard to secure ownership of the Old Bell in recent weeks.

Harrogate Brewing Co posted: “We’re very excited to be taking on this new venture and can’t wait to welcome you all.

"We’re hoping to be up and running in the next month or so.”