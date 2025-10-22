Big moment for project to 'regrow' the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough

Share certificates have been arriving this week in the letterboxes of supporters of a community-owned rewilding project to regrow the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough.

Long Lands Common was established in 2021 after a successful community shares campaign in August 2020 raised £400,000 pounds in sales and donations and recruited nearly 3000 shareholder members.

Having successfully secured 30 acres of open farmland near Bilton, surrounded by fields and hedgerows, Long Lands Common Community Benefit Society then acquired a further 60 acres of green belt land between Harrogate and Knaresborough.

To help fund the conversion of the site, which was once part of the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough, Long Lands Common Community Benefit Society launched a community share offer on July 8, 2024.

An artist's map of the envisaged Long Lands Common and Knaresborough Forest Park between Harrogate and Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

Supporters were urged to buy community shares to back the project to create the new "Knaresborough Forest Park".

The share offer had a minimum investment of £50 for 50 shares and a maximum of 10% of the shares issued up to £60,000.

This week has seen Knaresborough Forest Park share certificates landing through people’s doors in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Long Lands Common is the first-ever community owned woodlands project for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Its ultimate aim is to protect and restore local green spaces for future generations in an era of major housing developments and possible new bypasses.

A long-term project whose results will take decades to fully bloom, volunteers took emergency action to protect nearly 2,000 trees on the site recently thank to drought.