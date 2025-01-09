Big moment for brilliant team at Harrogate vets which has enjoyed a great first year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proudly local and independent Harrogate vets is celebrating its first anniversary.

After a successful opening 12 months, it’s a big moment for vet Laura Keyser who opened Claro Hill Vets in Pannal after 16 years' experience.

The seven-strong team pride themselves in excellent clinical care as well as a personalised touch to ensure you are and your pets are always in safe hands.

Laura is supported by the original six team members, including vet Heather who is working towards a post graduate medicine certificate and has worked in two large referral hospitals prior to joining Claro Hill.

Founder Laura Keyser with the team from Claro Hill Vets in Pannal, Harrogate which is celebrating its first birthday after a successful opening 12 months. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Two registered veterinary nurses, Stacey and Kathryn, have also previously worked in a mixture of first opinion practices and referral hospitals, and bring a wealth of experience.

Georgina and Debbie are at the forefront of the practice, making up the reception team, offering a warm and friendly welcome.

Recently their seventh team member Molly has changed roles from afternoon receptionist to student veterinary nurse, so the team can nurture trainee nurses and train them in-house to their high standards.

The practice was purpose built to a high specification and is well kitted out with up-to-date monitoring equipment and technology.

The double unit at Thirkill Park includes separate dog and cat wards, a cat only consult room, two further consult rooms, in-house laboratory, on-site CT scanner, digital x-ray, dental x-ray, ultrasound and two sterile operating theatres.

Claro Hill also offer an out-patient CT service and in 2024 welcomed more than 100 patients from more than 30 different practices in Yorkshire and the North East.

This popular initiative allows other vets to work together with Claro Hill; to utilise the state-of-the-art equipment in Pannal as an extension of their services while keeping the cases themselves.

Veterinary care at Claro Hill is tailored to the needs of their patients and clients at all times.

They have gained the status of being a "Dog Friendly Clinic" and they are an ISFM Gold cat friendly clinic.

Claro Hill would welcome anyone to go for a tour of the facilities and meet the team.

More information at: https://clarohillvets.co.uk/