Big-hearted Harrogate boy aged nine's remarkable fundraising effort for disability charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nine-year-old boy has been acclaimed as Harrogate's youngest entrepreneur after coming up with a great way of raising funds for a local charity.

A pupil at Western Primary School in Harrogate, Daniel Jackson was inspired to help Harrogate-based Open Country because of the work they do supporting local people with a disability to access and enjoy the countryside.

The big-hearted youngster spent weeks of his spare time making hundreds of bookmarks to sell, as well as collecting prizes for a grand draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helped by his friend Alex, his fundraising stall raised an amazing £177.

Helping Harrogate disabled charity - Western Primary School pupil Daniel Jackson presenting the funds to Open Country Chief Officer David Shaftoe. (Picture contributed)

Forward-thinking Daniel said: “I wanted to help Open Country because some people don’t find it easy to get outside into the countryside.

"So many of us take it for granted. I had a lot of fun raising the money and I’m really pleased at how much we made!”

David Shaftoe, Chief Officer of Open Country said: “Daniel is one of our youngest supporters and we were thrilled to hear of his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were very impressed at his dedication and empathy and we are very grateful to him.”

Open Country began in 1990 as a temporary project managed by The Countryside Commission, Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire Social Services, Harrogate Health Authority and the Fieldfare Trust and funded by Powergen, Yorkshire Field Studies Trust and Mencap.

Since then, it has evolved into a small charity which has successfully organised countryside activities for hundreds of people with a disability for decades.