Big event for musical director who has been pivotal figure in HSO for 40 years

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s musical director is celebrating his 40th anniversary with an exciting concert at the glittering Royal Hall next month.

It was in March 1985 that audiences saw Bryan Western conduct the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra in concert for the very first time.

Strictly speaking, it was the “Harrogate Chamber Orchestra” in those days, the change of name coming six years later as the ensemble grew under his leadership.

Concert venues were a little different too, with performances based in what were the Parliament rooms and later the Lounge Hall: not quite matching the sumptuous glamour of the Royal Hall, the latter day “home” of the HSO.

Bryan Western’s 40th anniversary will be marked with a concert at the Royal Hall on Saturday, March 29 and he has chosen a very English programme for the evening.

Elgar’s overture Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) paints a lively, colourful picture of Edwardian London and is sometimes likened to Wagner’s overture to the Meistersingers.

Looking back on four decades of achievement, Bryan Western, who also founded the ever-expanding Nidderdale Community Orchestra in 2010, said: “As Musical Director I have the easy job of rehearsing and bringing the music together.

"But, without the wonderful rapport with players that exists, HSO concerts would not be what they are… and the response of the audience is paramount here.

"We are privileged to have such a warm and enthusiastic group of supporters that we are able to relax and enjoy our music making.”

The HSO’s Spring Concert will also see cello soloist Lily Dai joining the HSO to play Sir Arthur Bliss’ Cello Concerto.

This is part of a collaboration with the Bliss Society and Bliss Trust to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the composer’s death.

More of his work will feature in the HSO’s June concert.

Finally, Vaughan-Williams’ superb Symphony No. 5; remarkably the first time the orchestra have performed a symphony by this titan of 20th Century English music.

This symphony marked a return to a pastoral style of composing, despite being written in the dark days of the Second World War.