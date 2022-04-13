Bid to save Sharow pub

Sharow villagers call for Half Moon inn to be returned to pub use. Picture Dan Robinson

They are calling on residents to object to plans submitted to Harrogate Borough Council to turn Sharow’s Half Moon Inn into a single use dwelling before the deadline of April 22.

Spokesman for the group, Dan Robinson said: “We are at the final stage of developing our business plan for a community-owned ‘more than a pub’ in Sharow.

“Our proposed model is community ownership with free-of-ties lease or purchase.

“We’ll conduct business for the benefit of our community.

“Our next step is to look at a community share offer, to raise funds and to give locals a chance to own a stake in their pub and a say in its future.”

He added that a survey last month showed that 95 per cent of locals want the Half Moon to reopen and would use it.

The Half Moon, on Sharow Lane, opened in 1822 and closed four years ago but still have hopes to reopen it and make it a viable option.

Dan added: “We know it’s possible. We’ve seen the successes locally of Exelby Green Dragon and White Horse in Church Fenton, both thriving community-owned pubs.

“The last remaining pub in our surrounding villages, The Blackamoor (run on a ‘traditional’ model) closed its doors for the last time a few weeks ago.

“Sharow and our surrounding villages north east of Ripon now don’t have a single open shop or pub between them.”

He urged people to make their opinions known on the change of use plans submitted to Harrogate Borough Council.

Objections have been made by members of the public, calling for it to be rescued as an asset of community value, but two applications for an ACV by Sharow parish council have been declined by Harrogate.