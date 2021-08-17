Bid to fund AED at Sherburn centre

A fundraising campaign is underway to raise £1,900 to instal an automated external defibrillator (AED) at The Old Girls’ School Community Centre, Kirkgate, Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Organised by village’s Community Trust - the AED will be registered with Yorkshire Ambulance Service giving 24/7 public access via 999.

A spokesman for the fundraising said: “The nearest AED is on Low Street, in the centre of Sherburn-in-Elmet.

“This new location will give quicker access to this potentially life-saving device for people experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest in the west of Sherburn while the emergency services arrive.”