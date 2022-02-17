Bid to connect Nidderdale residents to internet

Recently appointed Nidderdale Plus Community Hub digital champion Jo Hayes is joining with Darley Methodist Church to host weekly coffee, click and connect events.

“People can come along to either “have a go at computers” if they have not used a computer or similar device before,” said Jo.

“Alternatively they can bring their own device and learn more about how to use it, eg how to send an email, how to download apps, how to use their voice to send a message or email or how to video call a friend or family member.”

The church has free wifi and some devices available to use at the events and Jo and some of the team of Digital Champion Volunteers will be there to help.

Alternatively, people are welcome to go to Nidderdale Plus in Pateley Bridge to get help and guidance.

Last November Nidderdale Plus appointed Jo as a digital champion coordinator after the Covid pandemic highlighted the problems many suffered navigating every day services online.

“The Digital Champions service at Nidd Plus is here to help people get on line and increase their level of digital skills,” said Helen Flynn of Nidd Plus.

“There is a growing gap in equality between people who are digitally enabled and those who are not and this is why we have set up this service: to help people in our area become confident and competent in digital skills.