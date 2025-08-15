BID Street Rangers carry out more than 450 jobs around town to make Harrogate a 'must-visit destination'

The Harrogate BID Street Ranger team has continued its work to make the town a safe, clean and welcoming place for all.

Sam Ashby and Darren Jevons, who make up the Street Ranger duo at the Business Improvement District (BID), deliver both reactive and planned works while providing an ambassadorial presence around the town centre.

Tasks carried out by the duo include jet washing and deep cleaning key hot spot locations around town, and carrying out improvement and maintenance works, with the aim of creating a great first impression for visitors.

So far in 2025, Sam and Darren have offered a return on investment of more than £60,000 to the town’s business community through more than 450 unique jobs.

Bethany Allen, operations and projects executive at Harrogate BID, said: “Our Street Rangers are a key part of the business plan we deliver in Harrogate as they continue to make a positive impact on our place.

“Sam and Darren do a fantastic job making sure our town centre looks the best it can for both local people and visitors.

“We often receive fantastic feedback for the useful work our Street Rangers do for our town’s business community, with the duo carrying out hundreds of unique jobs already this year to maximise our town as a destination.

“Our teams on the street were an integral part of the feedback we received during the consultation for our second term. So, we’re very proud that we continue to deliver these positive, impactful services on a daily basis for the good of our town.”

The BID provides the Street Ranger service as an addition on top of the statutory local authority provision.

To request the BID Street Ranger service, email [email protected]