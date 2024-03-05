Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate leads electric revolution with new hi-tech Yorkshire Tea vehicles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate, the family business behind Yorkshire Tea, Taylors of Harrogate and Bettys Café Tea Rooms, has been working on the move with Prohire’s sustainable vehicle hire and alternative fuels division, ProGreen.

The Harrogate firm’s transition from diesel to electric vehicles, as part of its decarbonisation strategy, this week saw it welcome two electric vans from ProGreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bespoke, all-electric temperature-controlled vans, have been designed for Bettys Craft Bakery and will not only reduce emissions but will improve operations.

One of Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate’s first electric vehicles outside Bettys Harrogate courtesy of ProGreen. (Picture contributed)

Previously, each individual tray needed to be removed one at a time by the bakers.

The new vans feature a tail lift to safely and efficiently lower the trolleys containing all of the trays of delicious cakes, pastries and treats, in one go.

Paul Farr, Bettys product director, said: “From the outset, Prohire took time to understand our specific needs, particularly the importance of maintaining our product quality during transit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to now see these bespoke vehicles out and about in Yorkshire.

Chris Ianson, Bettys despatch team leader (in van); Richard Glassell, indirect buyer at Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate; Paul Farr, Bettys product director; Michelle Miles, head of ProGreen; Pat Skelly, CEO of Prohire; Justin Clapham, Bettys day shift manager; Raymond Harrold, Bettys driver (in van). (Picture contributed)

"Our family business has a long commitment to protecting our planet, and these new vehicles are a positive next step in our approach to reducing our impact on the environment.”

Michelle Miles, head of ProGreen said: “From the start of the relationship with Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate, we have worked with key stakeholders to understand their fleet needs and have delivered a bespoke solution.

"The new electric vehicles support their sustainability strategy as well as streamlining operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m extremely proud to see the vehicles on the road and look forward to continuing to support Bettys & Taylors Group fleet ESG strategy.”

The on-brand livery on the two new electric vans has been designed by Bettys marketing team.

ProGreen has also delivered a brand new electric van to The Cone Exchange, Bettys & Taylors flagship community project which collects waste from local businesses, raising funds that are then donated to local charities.