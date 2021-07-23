Bettys in Harrogate's unique honour to Gareth Southgate after England's football success at UEFA Euro championships

Harrogate artist Christian Alexander Bailey with his new portrait of Gareth Southgate. (Photograph by Simon Dewhurst)

The work of Harrogate-based artist Christian Alexander Bailey, the picture has been created using Bettys Tea Room Blend Tea in place of traditional paint, with the addition of a little burnt sienna for some darker tones.

The portrait of Southgate, who is a Bettys customer and lives locally, will now hang in the window of the Harrogate branch on Parliament Street.

Part of Christian Alexander Bailey's portrait of England football manager Gareth Southgate. (Photograph by Simon Dewhurst)

Christian Alexander Bailey said: "I relished the challenge of using such a different medium to try to portray Gareth Southgate.

"The Euros were such an exciting time and I really wanted to capture that and pay tribute to an amazing manager who has such a connection to our town and to Bettys Café Tea Rooms."