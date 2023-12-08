Bestselling novelist is revealed as new Programming Chair of Harrogate's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

An acclaimed British author who topped the New York Times bestselling author list is to head up Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2024.

International bestselling novelist Ruth Ware will be taking the reins as Programming Chair when the world’s largest and most prestigious celebration of crime fiction returns to Harrogate next summer.

Writer of thrillers such In a Dark, Dark Wood, The Woman in Cabin 10 and The It Girl, Ware, who lives near Brighton with her family, said she was thrilled by her new role.

"When I first began writing, one of my most cherished dreams was a panel at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival,” she said.

"To be invited to chair the festival is an honour I could never have imagined.”

Born in 1977, Ruth Ware grew up in Lewes in Sussex, graduated from Manchester University and moved to Paris, before returning to the UK.

Her 2015 debut thriller In a Dark, Dark Wood, about a bachelorette party gone disastrously wrong, was a Richard and Judy Choice, and a Sunday Times and New York Times top ten bestseller.

Since then, her novels have repeatedly appeared on bestseller lists and have sold more than six million copies.

Her books have been optioned for both film and TV, including her latest thriller Zero Days which was snapped up by Universal International Studios, and she is published in more than 40 languages.

Next year’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival will run from July 18-21 with a world class line-up of authors and special guests.

Ware follows in the footsteps of such stellar names as Ian Rankin, Elly Griffiths, Denise Mina, Lee Child, Val McDermid and Vaseem Khan as the festival's Programming Chair.

Simon Theakston, of the event’s lead sponsor T&R Theakston Ltd, said: “I’m delighted that such a talented writer as Ruth Ware is taking on this important role.”

Classic festival weekend break packages are now on sale to Friends of the Festival, and will be on general sale from next Tuesday, December 12 from noon.

To book, call +44(0)1423 562 303.