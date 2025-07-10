Bestselling crime writer grateful for how Harrogate gave her such a 'warm welcome' in the early years

A bestselling author who is to received a special award at a Harrogate event next week said she will never forget the “warm welcome” she received in town nearly 20 years ago as a rookie novelist.

Elly Griffiths, who is to be honoured with the Theakston Old Peculier Outstanding Contribution Award in recognition of her remarkable crime fiction writing career, said: ““It means the world to me to receive this award.

"Sixteen years ago, when I wrote my first crime novel, I received such a warm welcome from the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival and from other, more established, authors.

"Now, 32 books later, I’m thrilled to be honoured in this way and humbled to join the ranks of previous winners.”

Elly Griffiths is the author of the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries; the Brighton Mysteries, the Detective Harbinder Kaur series and an exhilarating new series featuring time-travelling detective Ali Dawson.

Her intricately plotted novels told with wry humour and featuring engaging characters have sold more than five million copies worldwide, winning her fans across the globe.

The acclaimed crime writer will receive the prestigious award on Thursday, July 17 at the opening ceremony of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival at The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

Previous winners of the prestigious award include Sir Ian Rankin, Lynda La Plante, James Patterson, John Grisham, Lee Child, Val McDermid, P.D. James, Michael Connelly, Ann Cleeves and last year’s recipient, Martina Cole.

Simon Theakston, Chairman of the event’s sponsors T&R Theakston, said: "Elly Griffiths has an amazing ability to combine tough subjects with the greatest warmth.

"Her characters may have their eccentricities, but they are all believable and their dilemmas as easy to share.”

The award to Elly Griffiths, will be presented alongside the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025, the UK and Ireland’s most prestigious crime fiction award, and the McDermid Debut Award for new writers.

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, one of the north of England’s leading arts festival organisations, and will run from July 16-20.