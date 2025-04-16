Beloved Harrogate wedding photographer wins prestigious UK award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-liked and respected Harrogate wedding and portrait photographer has won an award for being one of the UK’s top photographers from happy couples themselves.

Rachael Gordon-White is a wedding, newborn and family photographer born and raised in Harrogate who has been photographing weddings and families for more than ten years - and very much adores her job.

Specialising in fun and colourful photos to tell couples' unique story, Rachael Fawcett Photography’s expert and friendly approach has now been recognised in the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

A delighted Rachael Gordon-White said: "I'm so lucky to work with the most incredible couples who end up feeling like friends by the end of the process.

Wedding photos in the Harrogate blossom at The Stray with North Yorkshire photographer. Beautiful pink cherry blossom wedding photography.

"I pride myself on my ability to capture the uniqueness of families and couples.

"Thank you to all my couples who give the most amazing reviews.”

It is the fourth year the leading wedding planning website Hitched had held its Hitched Wedding Awards.

Hitched crowns its winners based on the number of positive reviews which wedding businesses’ have attained from clients in 2024.

Almost 1,500 small businesses across the UK won a Hitched Wedding Award 2025, from more than 23,000 participating businesses across the country

In total, more than 280 wedding photographers, 212 makeup artists (MUAs) and hair stylists and 162 received an award.

Mother-of-two photographer Rachael Gordon-White’s signature style is "vibrant, bright and colourful" – and she loves dogs, too.

More information on Rachel Fawcett Photography at: https://www.rachaelfawcettphotography.com/

More information on Hitched Wedding Awards at: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-planning/news/hitched-wedding-awards-winners/