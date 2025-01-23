Behind the scenes: What inspired head chef at Harrogate restaurant at top hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head chef at a top Harrogate hotel has opened up about how his grandmother inspired him and how he aims to establish the hotel's stylish new restaurant as a must-visit dining destination.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, Chris Eastwood, Head Chef of Amber’s restaurant, brings a passion for local flavours and a wealth of expertise to the restaurant’s kitchen at Cedar Court Hotel.

As Amber’s restaurant, which was recently renovated, enters an exciting new era, the experienced chef talked about his three decades in the kitchen. what his own favourite dish is and what he thinks makes Amber’s so special.

"From a young age, I enjoyed baking and cooking with my grandmother most weekends and I have never wanted to be anything else as far back as I can remember,” said Chris.

"Those weekends with my grandma instilled in me not just the practical skills but the rewarding feeling of creating something fantastic from scratch.”

Chris, who is intent on bringing the lessons learnt from three decades in the industry, explained how the concept of Amber’s came about and his role in developing the exciting food and drink venture.

“Amber’s was already in the planning stage when I took the role at Cedar Court," said Chris.

“The vision of Wayne, our Managing Director, made me excited to be part of something special.

Good service and good food - Amber’s restaurant in Harrogate, which was recently renovated, is entering an exciting new era under head chef Chris Eastwood. (Picture contributed)

"The commitment to creating a stylish dining experience with a twist on traditional British dishes aligned closely with my passion for using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients on my menus.

"I wanted to be part of the journey to establish Amber’s as a must-visit dining destination in Harrogate.”

Although open for less than a year now, Amber’s at Cedar Court Hotel is already winning a reputation, in particular, for its Sunday lunch.

“It’s a casual, hearty Yorkshire Sunday lunch, but elevated to match Amber’s unique style,” said Chris.

Amber's restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate has a commitment to creating a stylish dining experience with a twist on traditional British dishes. (Picture contrbuted)

"We focus on using the finest local ingredients, ensuring every element - from the perfectly roasted meats to the fresh, seasonal vegetables, showcases the best of Yorkshire and the British Isles.

"But it wouldn’t be complete without our signature unlimited gravy – which brings everything together.”

As Harrogate diners are now discovering for themselves, Chris Eastwood’s own journey takes in a major part of Britain’s restaurant scene and the hospitality sector.

"My career has taken me through a variety of hotels in the local area, where I worked alongside some of the most talented professionals in the business.

"I also spent over a year down in Kidderminster near Birmingham at a four-star hotel, which gave me the chance to experience a different culinary scene and bring those lessons back to Yorkshire.”

Speaking personally, Chris's favourite dish, if he had to face a 'last supper', would be a Full English Breakfast, while he says the best restaurant he has ever eaten was a "lovely little tapas bar" in Barcelona.

As for his favourite dish on the menu at Amber's, Chris said: “Slow-cooked beef cheeks. It is a dish that embodies everything I love about cooking - tender, flavourful meat that hearty and warming on a cold winter day.

"It is a perfect example of how traditional British dishes can be presented with contemporary twist.”

The future at Cedar Court Hotel looks good, said Chris.

There’s certainly plenty of new initiatives coming up, he added.

“We are now starting to look at writing the new Spring menu for Amber’s and meeting with suppliers seeing what is going to be coming through and available,” said Chris.

"Our Thursday Club is going well and we a few ideas to keep it exciting and fresh.

"We are also looking at some exciting ideas for the love season of Valentines to give our guests something special.

"This is all combined with the Friends of Amber’s membership card, which we are hoping to add some more spaces so more locals to benefit from the great discounts offered.”

For more information, visit: https://ambersrestaurant.co.uk/