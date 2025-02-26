Behind the scenes: Talking to the founders of Stockeld Park on what an adventure it has been

It's not often you get a look behind the scenes with the couple behind one of the UK's most-loved family attractions located near Harrogate.

But time spent with Peter and Susie Grant, the co-founders of historic Stockeld Park lying between Harrogate and Wetherby, reveals the hard work and good ideas involved in this beautiful theme park's rise from humble roots to award-winning status.

"It's been our lives for nearly 20 years now but there were so many challenges in the early years", says Peter, as we board the adventure park's very own Flying Stocksman train for a tour round Enchanted Forest bustling with activity and happy families playing in the bright, winter sunshine.

Today, Stockeld Park is listed as one of the top five theme parks in the UK on Tripadvisor.

Peter and Susie Grant, the co-founders of Stockeld Park, the award-winning attraction near Wetherby and Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

But the journey to arrive at a point where it now attracts a quarter of million visitors a year has proven its own adventure for the Grants.

As the great grandson of Robert John Foster, who had made his fortune from the 19th century textile business at Black Dyke Mills in Bradford, Peter Grant took over running the 2,000 acres of Stockeld Estate with its Grade-I listed 18th century Georgian Mansion in 1980.

The launch of a theme park began almost by accident in 2006, he says.

"We wanted to sell our beautiful, estate-grown Nordman Fir trees to the community, so we opened a shop," said Peter.

Highlight of Stockeld Park - The attractive 20,000ft Playhive, Europe’s largest and most original indoor playground, was a personal labour of love for the Grant family created over a five-year period at a cost of £3.5 million. (Picture contributed)

"We were the first people in the country to put up lights at Christmas outside because we were trying to sell more trees.

"That turned into the Christmas Adventure with the first Illuminated Enchanted Forest in England.

"At first we only opened six or seven weeks a year but, from a management point of view, it was difficult to employ good people for such a short period of time, so we kept on adding things.

"Whatever we have done, we like to create experiences, have themes and get parents involved, as well as children.

Hop aboard Stockeld Park's very own Flying Stocksman train for a tour round Enchanted Forest.(Picture contributed)

"We were pioneers but it was all fortuitous rather than planned."

By now, the Flying Stocksman has arrived at Stockeld Park's jewel in the crown.

If the introduction of new attractions, new facilities and new themes over the last 20 years at what is now one of Yorkshire’s most popular family-friendly destinations has been almost organic, the Playhive is different.

The illuminated yew tree maze, large outdoor ice rink and unique artificial Nordic ski trail remain important parts of what Stockeld Park offers each year to 260,000 visitors.

"During Covid we decided to create something indoors that families could enjoy all year round where play and imagination was integrated into the building itself,” said Peter Grant, co-owner of Stockeld Park. (Picture contributed)

But the attractive 20,000ft Playhive Europe’s largest and most original indoor playground, was a personal labour of love for the Grants created over a five-year period at a cost of £3.5 million.

Boasting an impressive 30ft tower at the centre, like almost everything else at Stockeld Park, the design was in-house, not bought-in.

"During Covid we decided to create something indoors that families could enjoy all year round where play and imagination was integrated into the building itself,” said Peter, with the boyish enthusiasm of a great British inventor.

"We designed it and made it ourselves, myself, Susie and artistic designer Helen.

"Playhive has helped turn Stockeld Park into an all-weather, all-day experience for visitors.”

The end result is a stylish looking temple of fun and education featuring four interconnected worlds of space, air, the jungle, and sea linked by elaborate loops of high-level walkways and spiralling tunnel slides.

The friendly spirit of Blue Peter combined with the professionalism of Disneyland.

Stunning.

As we rejoin the Flying Stocksman and pass the lake, the various adventure playgrounds and the Stockeld Theatre, Peter Grant continues to explain and extoll.

There’s a sense this is not the end of the road; there will be more new ideas to come for Stockeld Park in the years ahead.

And that’s all thank to the passion of its owners.

Stockeld Park is open most weekends, every school holiday with themed events to delight every family member throughout the seasons.

For more information, visit: https://stockeldpark.co.uk/