Befrienders wanted: Carers' Resource looking for people to make friends with the elderly in Nidderdale
Carers’ Time Off at Carers’ Resource is looking for volunteers to make friends with people who feel isolated in their own homes.
Carers’ Resource is an independent award-winning Yorkshire charity that supports people who provide full-time care to a relative or friend.
The service is free and works to lift physical and emotional strain that can build around full time unpaid care.
While many family members are happy to provide care, it can overwhelm those who have sacrificed their leisure time to give full-time care to a loved one.
Ian and Carol Harrington have been married for 62 years and are relatively active both mentally and physically.
However, Mr Harrington struggles to balance and has vascular dementia which prevents Mrs Harrington trusting he is safe to be at home alone.
Mr and Mrs Harrington’s family live in the south of England, meaning the support they receive from Carers’ Resource is invaluable, Mrs Harrington said: “My daughter struggles to travel 4-6 hours to get to us.
“Of course they have very busy lives and families of their own.
“We rely on neighbours, friends, and people like Charles to help us.”
Charles Jeans, a volunteer for Carers’ Time Off at Carers’ Resource was introduced to Mr Harrington and the pair quickly became good friends.
They share a connection through the Royal Navy and were brough together with a little help from Carers’ Time Off who strive to match the interests of individuals where possible.
He said: “We get on very well, both of us are interested in many things.
“We can talk about anything, seafaring, maritime stories, politics, even issues of national interest.
“Or we can simply talk about our families, which we often do.
“We just have so much in common.”
Wendy Hunwick-Brown Hunswick, coordinator for Carers’ Time Off, said: “I try my hardest to do background work and strike a connection between people so there's a foundation, a common ground.
“When people hit it off it’s lovely, and friendship develops.
“It gives her a well deserved break, knowing that there’s someone sensitive and kind at home.”
Mrs Harrington said: “It’s lovely for me as I know that Ian and Charles will be happily chatting away putting the world to rights.
“They have 2 hours of chatter! It just lifts the day”
Carers’ Time Off at Carers’ Resource is reaching out to people who may like to get involved as a volunteer befriender as there are many unpaid carers throughout the district looking for support.
Mrs Hunwick-Brown said: “We’d like to raise awareness of the nature of this kind of volunteering care work, it really is ‘befriending’ and forming a genuine bond.
“It's great for those who want more social connections, maybe you are retired or lost your significant other, so volunteering as a befriender can give you a great sense of achievement that you’ve made a real difference for someone.
“It might sound cliched but it’s sort of a safespace, a non-judgmental time between two people.
“We believe that anyone can become a volunteer befriender at any age, from any background.”
To find out how to become a ‘befriender’ or volunteer in other ways with Carers’ Resource, for example helping to run one of the social groups, contact Wendy Hunwick-Brown on 07590 877914 or 0808 501 5939 or email: [email protected].