Beer festival fuels Maypole tradition

Organisers have declared this year’s Barwick Beer Festival a great success and a big boost for the 2020 Maypole triennial ceremonies.

Autumn sunshine attracted large crowds who are on target to helping raise record funds, yet to be confirmed, for the village’s famous Maypole festival.

Spokesman Ian Richardson said: “It was a very successful and sunny September day, to help raise funds, to ensure that the long established tradition of lowering, repairing and raising of Britain’s, tallest Maypole continues.

“Financially, it looks to have been a very good day, but until the all’s accountable, we won’t know the amount raised.”

As well as entertainment by the Welsh T, Sticks and Stones and Roosters bands, liquid refreshment was enjoyed by the 600 visitors.

Over 20 Yorkshire chilled cask ales were sold, along with 800 bottles of cider/continental, 30 litres of Ceradigs Revenge - a cider pressed, solely from Barwick apples, and 600 main sponsor, Wilson pies/peas. The event attracted 31 sponsors and was helped by 25 volunteers.

Barwick’s Triennial Maypole Festival brings in thousands of visitors as the 96-foot high Maypole is raised to open the festivities.