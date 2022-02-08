Bed race partners announced

Knaresborough Bed Race will return this year after a Covid break and a new partner is named.

The move will mean the fast communication of Bed Race safety messages, as well as ensuring that the afternoon at Conyngham Hall will be compered for the huge crowds that are expected.

Kevin Lloyd, chairman of the Bed Race organising committee, said that welcoming Your Harrogate into the planning team was very important as Bed Race returns to the calendar of top events after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

“Formally, Stray FM partnered us in the event, a role considered vital by the Knaresborough Lions Club (event organisers),” he said.

“We relied on them to broadcast fast-moving changes and developments, such as the year when the park-and-ride parking areas had to remain closed over Bed Race weekend.

“Local radio helped us get the message out and explained alternative solutions visitors to Knaresborough could pursue.

“But with the folding of Stray FM into their current ownership in September 2020 we lost that resource.

“We are delighted that with the launch of Your Harrogate local radio is back, reporting on and playing a role in our community here in North Yorkshire.

“It helps even more that the core of Your Harrogate is comprised by folk previously with Stray FM, so, they know what is required and above all, understand the magic of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race,” added Kevin Lloyd.

As in years since the first Bed Race in 1966, the 2022 event will be held on the second Saturday in June which this year falls on the 11th.

The race features a gruelling athletic contest through the scenic cobbled streets and parklands of Knaresborough, up and down almost vertical hills, culminating in a swim through the ever-icy waters of the River Nidd.

This is combined with a parade of decorated beds and runners in the theme of the year. In 2022, this theme will be ‘The Environment: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.