Bed Race entries closing date warning

Knaresborough Bed Race is set to return this year.

The world-famous event is returning this year on Saturday June 11, following a two-year break caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesman Nigel Perry said: “Teams must get their completed forms and entry fees to us, the Knaresborough Lions Club, by February 28.

“As in the past, we hope to have 90 teams of six runners and a passenger taking part.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is a sense of pent-up demand after two years of cancellation of this wonderful event.

“And if there are plenty of entries, we will look to raise the maximum field a little.”

He added: “Bed Race is part gruelling athletic contest and part fancy dress pageant where the teams decorate their beds and themselves in the theme of the year.

“This year the theme is the environment, with the emphasis on reducing needs, reusing materials and recycling whenever possible.”

The event has been held since 1966 and has not had to change much.

The race features a gruelling athletic contest through the scenic cobbled streets and parklands of Knaresborough, up and down almost vertical hills, culminating in a swim through the ever-icy waters of the River Nidd.

With decorated beds, runners, passengers and their helpers, in fancy dress representing the theme of the year, are accompanied by local marching bands and dance groups.

Nigel added: “So popular is it, that the concept of bed racing has spawned events all over the world – Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia, Thailand and New Zealand.

“It’s a bug, almost a bed bug one could say, and, once bitten, bed racers keep the spirit going for years.

“We have three generations of runners in Knaresborough.

“We expect 250 organisers and marshals on the day, 630 runners and riders, and tens of thousands of spectators.

“It’s good for the town and for the charities that benefit from the effort.”