Beautiful Valley Gardens praised as Harrogate makes list of UK’s top loveliest towns with floral displays in The Times

The historic Valley Gardens have played a key role in Harrogate featuring strongly in the UK’s top loveliest towns with floral displays.

The much-loved Grade II Listed park was first laid out in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

Still just as popular and fiercely protected nearly 140 years later, the Valley Gardens was hailed earlier this week in The Times.

Under the heading “Seven of the UK’s loveliest towns with floral displays”, the article praises the Valley Gardens for “dazzling visitors with dahlias, water features and Japanese gardens”.

The much-loved Valley Gardens was praised after Harrogate featuring strongly in the UK’s top loveliest towns with floral displays in The Times newspaper. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Placed at number three, The Times hails Harrogate for what it say is its “Victorian looks, the scones at Bettys tearoom and floral excellence”.

As well as the Valley Gardens, it also highlights Harrogate's twice-yearly flower show and the Royal Pump Room Museum.

Ripon gets a mention in the form of Fountains Abbey, a World Heritage Site.

The number one town in The Times list is Usk in Monmouthshire.

Other towns highlighted in the article include Shrewsbury, Bury St Edmunds, Sidmouth, Filby in Norfolk and Forres in Moray.

For more information, visit: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/travel/destinations/uk-travel/seven-of-the-uks-loveliest-towns-with-floral-displays-wq7lvqg0v

The Valley Gardens contain a greater number of mineral springs than any other known place.

It was known originally as Bogs Field where 36 different mineral wells were discovered.

The gardens are continually being restored and regenerated with major works spearheaded by the Friends of Valley Gardens, working with North Yorkshire Council to care for this amazing park.