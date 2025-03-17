Beatles special event for Harrogate as Vinyl Sessions returns to town centre bar
Following a packed-out evening on Syd Barrett and Nick Drake with top author Rob Chapman, the classic albums event is back with The Beatles in Film - A Hard Day's Night and Help.
Taking place on Wednesday, April 9 at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, the evening will see vintage audio featuring not one but two classic Beatles albums, a video and a fascinating talk on the historical background.
Released in 1964, A Hard Day’s Night was the album of the box office hit movie and sold more than four million copies with classic songs including Can’t Buy Me Love, And I Love Her and the title track.
Its follow-up a year later, Help achieved the same feat and contained Yesterday and Ticket to Ride.
Both films and albums not only established the Fab Four’s characters in the eyes of the public, they were pivotal in turning Beatlemania into a worldwide phenomenon.
Helmed by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine, the video is created by Jim Dobbs while the talk is by ‘Professor of Pop’. Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.
Admission is still only £5 (plus Eventbrite booking fee) as the volunteer organisers now use the full Eventbrite secure payment platform or you can pay on the night (cash or card) if places are still available.
As always every penny goes to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.