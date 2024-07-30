Beatles event to be held near Harrogate with two true legends of Fab Four history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two legends of Beatles nostalgia are coming to an event near Harrogate.

BBC’s legendary Bob Harris and expert author/music journalist Colin Hall are bringing their acclaimed speaking tour about The Beatles to Ripley Town Hall soon.

Featuring rare archive from Old Grey Whistle Test presenter Bob Harris’ collection of interviews with Lennon and McCartney, the event will be presented by RipleyLive on Friday, September 6.

Colin Hall is the custodian at John Lennon’s childhood home Mendips, guiding the likes of Bob Dylan, Yoko Ono and James Taylor.

Ripley Town Hall is to play host to the Bob Harris and Colin Hall event called The Songs The Beatles Gave Away. (Picture contributed)

He's written two books on The Fab Four and presented a BBC Radio 4 documentary entitled The Lennon Visitors.

Most incredibly of all, Colin was at Woolton Village Fete the famous day John was introduced to Paul in 1957.;