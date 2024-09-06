Beatles event not to miss tonight at iconic Harrogate venue with VIP guests
The BBC radio and TV presenter is linking up with award-winning Beatles author/music journalist Colin Hall for an intimate evening called The Songs The Beatles Gave Away at Ripley Town Hall tonight, Friday, September 6.
Based on their mutual love and knowledge of The Beatles, this special event will includes rare archive from Bob Harris’ collection of interviews with Lennon and McCartney.
Harris, famously, met and interviewed John Lennon in 1975 in New York City.
In 2004, Hall became the custodian of ‘Mendips’, John Lennon’s former home, in Woolton, Liverpool, which is under the auspices of the National Trust.
Since then, Hall has personally guided the likes of Bob Dylan and Yoko Ono in person, and has also authored two books on The Fab Four.
The two friends have worked on several successful music projects together before, including the Sony Award-winning BBC Radio 2 documentary ‘The Day John Met Paul’.
The Songs The Beatles Gave Away with Bob Harris and Colin Hall, Ripley Town Hall, Friday, September 6.
Doors open 7pm for a 8pm start
For tickets, visit: https://www.ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/bob