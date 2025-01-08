BBC TV sports presenter Mike Bushell films at Bettys as part of big Harrogate Town V Leeds Utd preview
It was a bit of a homecoming for popular BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell who is previewing this Saturday’s Third Round clash at Elland Road in some depth.
The first part of the day saw Mike, who went to Harrogate High School as a child, interviewing Harrogate Town-supporting staff members of Bettys over tea and Fat Rascals, along with the chairman of Harrogate Town’s Fall of Fame, Bernard Higgins, and Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.
Quality football meets a quality tearoom…
Although from Stevenage, Mike Bushell, 59, moved with his family to Harrogate in 1977 aged 11 when his father was appointed head of Saltergate Infants School.
With his parents still living in Ripon, it was a big day for the broadcaster himself, as well as Harrogate Town and Bettys.
One tricky question, as a Leeds Utd fan, who is the former Harrogate-based Bushell going to support in this weekend’s enticing FA Cup encounter?