BBC TV film crew heading for Harrogate in build-up to Leeds Utd FA Cup clash

It's FA Cup Third Round week and not only are Harrogate Town expected to take a sizable travelling support to Elland Road, the BBC look set to visit the town in the build-up.

As manager Simon Weaver’s men prepare to go head-to-head with Leeds Utd, the word is that BBC TV sports are to visit Harrogate this week to interview and film the club’s fans on their views on this exciting fixture.

In what will be the first-ever competitive encounter between the two clubs, Harrogate Town will be hoping to repeat their giant-killing exploits of round one when they famously saw off visitors Wrexham, followed by a round two victory over Gainsborough.

Whatever happens in this enticing Yorkshire derby between clubs two divisions apart, The Sulphurites will have to do it without ex-Leeds United man Josh Falkingham, who was born in Rothwell and joined his hometown club’s Academy when he was seven years old.

Harrogate Town's 34-year-old talisman in midfield will not be involved in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Leeds Utd after suffering a serious lower leg injury in December’s 3-0 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Fans unable to get their hands on a ticket for Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Elland Road can watch it live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

The cup tie will also be broadcast live on radio on BBC 5 Live Sport.

The match kicks off at 5.45pm on Saturday, January 11.

