BBC TV Bargain Hunt celebrity to come to Harrogate for event organised by Soroptimist International

An expert from BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt is coming to Harrogate to evaluate your collectible in a special charity event.

Caroline Hawley, BBC TV personality and expert auctioneer, Caroline is share her experiences and talk about antiques and collectibles at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Friday, May 16.

The event promises an evening filled with insights, stories and, perhaps, a few surprises as ticketholders are invited to come along with an item of their own with a chance Caroline may discuss them.

An Evening With Caroline Hawley is part of a two-year project launched by Soroptimist International Harrogate & District to enable Harrogate-based charity Just ‘B’ to provide extra counselling sessions for pupils at Rossett School to help to improve student mental health and wellbeing, so that students can access support when they need it.

The event will also include a Charity Auction of items donated by local businesses.

Tickets costing £25 will include a glass of Prosecco/soft drink.

Caroline Hawley started dealing antiques and collectables as a teenager, before setting up shops near her home in East Yorkshire.

After many successful years dealing, she moved into auctions and began buying and selling on both sides of the English Channel.

As well as BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt, Caroline Hawley is also a favourite on BBC TV’s Flog It!

Book your ticket now via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-caroline-hawley-expert-auctioneer-and-bbc-tv-personality-tickets-1228191306259

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation for women which strives to improve the status of women and girls throughout the world.