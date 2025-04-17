BBC TV Bargain Hunt celebrity to come to Harrogate for event organised by Soroptimist International

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An expert from BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt is coming to Harrogate to evaluate your collectible in a special charity event.

Caroline Hawley, BBC TV personality and expert auctioneer, Caroline is share her experiences and talk about antiques and collectibles at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Friday, May 16.

The event promises an evening filled with insights, stories and, perhaps, a few surprises as ticketholders are invited to come along with an item of their own with a chance Caroline may discuss them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Evening With Caroline Hawley is part of a two-year project launched by Soroptimist International Harrogate & District to enable Harrogate-based charity Just ‘B’ to provide extra counselling sessions for pupils at Rossett School to help to improve student mental health and wellbeing, so that students can access support when they need it.

Starring in Harrogate event - As well as BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt, Caroline Hawley is also an audience favourite on BBC TV’s Flog It! (Picture contributed)Starring in Harrogate event - As well as BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt, Caroline Hawley is also an audience favourite on BBC TV’s Flog It! (Picture contributed)
Starring in Harrogate event - As well as BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt, Caroline Hawley is also an audience favourite on BBC TV’s Flog It! (Picture contributed)

The event will also include a Charity Auction of items donated by local businesses.

Tickets costing £25 will include a glass of Prosecco/soft drink.

Caroline Hawley started dealing antiques and collectables as a teenager, before setting up shops near her home in East Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After many successful years dealing, she moved into auctions and began buying and selling on both sides of the English Channel.

As well as BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt, Caroline Hawley is also a favourite on BBC TV’s Flog It!

Book your ticket now via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-caroline-hawley-expert-auctioneer-and-bbc-tv-personality-tickets-1228191306259

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation for women which strives to improve the status of women and girls throughout the world.

Information: https://sigbi.org/harrogate/

Related topics:HarrogateBBCTickets
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice