BBC TV Antiques expert visits Harrogate to value residents' treasured possessions

BBC TV Antiques expert David Harper at an event at Matcham Grange in Harrogate.

David spent an afternoon at McCarthy Stone’s Matcham Grange Retirement Living Plus development in Harrogate, casting his expert eye over everything from jewellery to ornaments.

The event was also open to local people wanting to find out more about the retirement living options at Matcham Grange, where a handful of high-specification retirement homes are still waiting to be snapped up.

Fiona Brooks, divisional sales and marketing director at McCarthy Stone, said: "It was wonderful to see David share his expert knowledge with visitors, a few of whom found they were in possession of items that were likely to be worth far more than they had thought.

"The valuation afternoon was one of a regular series of events held in the communal lounge here at Matcham Grange and, as always, David was a brilliant host!”

Matcham Grange provides everything the over-70s could want for an enjoyable and independent retirement.

Bridging the gap between conventional retirement living and residential care, an estate manager and their experienced team are on hand 24 hours a day.

The development features a large communal lounge, as well as an on-site bistro, serving freshly-prepared meals.

The development comprises a total of 52 one-and two-bedroom homes available for purchase, rental or part-rent, part-buy.

Purchase prices start from £289,999.