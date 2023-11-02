BBC Radio 1 host Jordan North urges North Yorkshire residents to Stand Up To Cancer this November

People across North Yorkshire are being urged to unite with some of the brightest stars from TV, radio and comedy to Stand Up To Cancer this autumn.

A host of familiar faces are sharing their personal cancer experiences to launch the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

They include new Great British Bake Off host, Alison Hammond, comedian and TV host, Adam Hills, radio presenter, Jordan North, comedian and Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor.

All have close friends and loved ones who have been affected by cancer and, together, they are urging people across the region to raise money to help make the next research breakthrough happen.

Gym bunnies and sofa surfers alike are being asked to flex their fundraising muscles by getting sponsored to do 100 squats every day throughout November.

By the end of the 30-day fitness challenge, participants will have completed a total of 3,000 squats to help power life-saving research.

Alternatively, less energetic folk can choose to donate, raise money in their own way, or pick from a host of fun-filled ideas with a free fundraising pack available online for inspiration and support.

In Yorkshire, around 32,800 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Stand Up To Cancer helps to take breakthroughs from the lab and accelerate them into new treatments that could make a real difference to people with cancer in the region and across the UK.

Jordan North shared how his brother’s cancer experience is the driving force behind his support for the campaign.

He said: “I’m standing up, because - like many people watching this - members of my family have had cancer, it’s really affected us. My mum had breast cancer and, throughout most of his childhood, my youngest brother, Bradley, had osteosarcoma, which was a tumour in his knee, and it was just the worst. No child should ever have to go through what he went through, and what loads of children are going through right now."

While Ellie Taylor highlighted the cutting-edge research the campaign is funding to call for more support. She said: “I’m standing up to cancer, because my mum had cancer and was one of the lucky ones who survived. But, not all of my friends have been so lucky.

“Thanks to donations to Stand Up To Cancer, researchers are re-programming viruses to seek out and destroy cancer cells, so that we can make treatments more targeted. Will you help make the next breakthrough happen?”

Stand Up To Cancer is helping to transform the landscape of cancer therapy. Since its launch in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £93 million, funding 64 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

This includes the CONFIRM trial that tested an immunotherapy drug, nivolumab, for the treatment of mesothelioma when initial chemotherapy has failed.

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that usually starts in the tissue around the lungs, often caused by asbestos exposure, and it can be very difficult to treat. The trial found that nivolumab boosts the immune system to find and destroy cancer cells, giving people more time with their loved ones. T

his drug is now used in the NHS to treat mesothelioma.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson in North Yorkshire, Lisa Millett, said: “All of the celebrities involved in the campaign have seen the devastating impact that cancer can have on loved ones. We’re grateful to them for sharing their personal experiences to help inspire more support, so our researchers can keep making new discoveries.

“One-in-two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can help beat it. That’s why we’re asking everyone to Stand Up To Cancer this autumn.