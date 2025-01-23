Battling North Yorkshire football club launches appeal after flooding to 'get it back on its feet'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Yorkshire football club hit by the worst floods in its history is launching a fundraising appeal after suffering thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Located near the River Wharfe, Tadcaster Albion Amateur Football Club has been affected by flooding multiple times, including earlier this month in 2025.

The effect on this semi-pro North Yorkshire club’s finances of waterlogged pitches full of vast puddles can be substantial each time.

The club's chairman, Andy Charlesworth, said, for example, that the postponement of the recent local derby against Knaresborough Town had cost the club over £1,000 in lost revenue.

A spokesperson for Tadcaster Albion, which plays in the NCEL Premier League, said: “It’s terrible seeing the pitch, clubhouse, club shop, kitchen and the groundsman’s building all under water, as well as the thousands of pounds worth of damage which has left the club in a position where we aren’t able to operate on or off the field."

Nicknamed The Brewers, the club represents more than what happens on its troubled pitch.

Known for being community-minded, it relies on dedicated volunteers and operates a community ethos in everything it does.

A spokesperson said: “We work hard to keep the club at the heart of the community by visiting schools and getting involved in charity projects.

"We offer families an affordable day out.

"As well as our talented senior team, the club also runs 12 successful junior teams who regularly lend their support to the first team by taking part in Junior Days.

The ninth-tier football club had previously raised the height of its clubhouse by 70cm and added floodgates to help mitigate the risks it faces.

But chairman Andy Charlesworth said the series of floods had left Tadcaster Albion facing bills of £100,000.

In addition, the club has been unable to access insurance because of recent events while efforts to find a suitable new pitch had failed.

All funds raised from Tadcaster Albion’s fundraising appeal will go directly to repairs to help the club get back on its feet as soon as possible.

To donate to the Tadcaster Albion Appeal, visit: https://localgiving.org/charity/tadcasteralbion