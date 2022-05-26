Bardsey estate agent donates £7k

The independent agent is a corporate partner of the hospice and the donation is based on a contribution for every house they have sold in the last 12 months, as well as its support of other fundraising initiatives.

Managing director Ben Furnell and his wife Victoria visited the hospice recently to present the cheque and learn more about the incredible work it carries out. Ben said: “We are delighted to make this sizeable donation to St Gemma’s which will help fund the expert care they provide to families across the area who are going through the most difficult of times.

“The partnership is an appropriate way to acknowledge our gratitude and support for their work and is why we have renewed our involvement for the next 12 months.”

St Gemma’s Hospice provides care and support for local people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

It specialises in pain relief and symptom control to help people live as well as possible, for as long as possible.

And it offers a large range of expert services to support patients, their families and friends at the hospice and in the community.

St Gemma’s also trains health professionals from across the city through its Academic Unit of Palliative Care.

Every day, £20,000 needs to be raised to run all St Gemma’s services and activities.

Georgia Glasswell, corporate partnerships manager at St Gemma’s Hospice said: “We are delighted that Furnell Residential chose to partner with St Gemma’s Hospice.

“It has been a real pleasure working with the team and looking at ways in which the two organisations can work together to support each other.

“We are extremely grateful to them for donating an outstanding £7,000 towards specialist end of life care for our patients and their families at St Gemma’s Hospice, and we look forward to continuing this partnership into the future.”

Established in 2018, Furnell Residential is a family owned estate agency covering North Leeds, Wetherby, York, Harrogate and surrounding areas.