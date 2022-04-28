Bank pilot to open before end of year

Knaresborough Library

Following the announcement of its project to open a branch in Knaresborough Library in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council, the building society has said it now plans to install a multi-bank transaction terminal in the new branch.

The initiative will allow personal and business customers of all major banks to withdraw cash, deposit coins and notes, move funds and pay bills at the society’s new Knaresborough branch, which is due to open later this year.

Newcastle Building Society chief executive officer, Andrew Haigh, inset, commented: “We champion the high street, and believe in its vital role in supporting vibrant local economies.

“Decisions made by banks have been at the expense of many vulnerable people who are reliant on cash and, as a result, risk being disenfranchised from the financial system.”

After the town’s last remaining bank closed in March, residents have been left with just two ATMs and frustrated at a lack of face-to-face services.

Mr Haigh added: “It will provide customers with a supported digital banking facility, convenient access to cash withdrawal and deposits for people whose bank branch is no longer either local, or convenient.”