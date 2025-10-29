Bank of England experts to come to Harrogate to offer insights on forthcoming Autumn Budget

Harrogate Chamber is to host a briefing with the Bank of England to provide businesses with “essential insights” into the forthcoming Autumn Budget.

Amid speculation of tax rises and spending cuts in an era of unrelenting cost pressures, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) is to host its annual financial meeting, featuring expert analysis of the UK economic landscape.

Taking place on Monday, November 20, from 5.30pm to 8pm, the event is strategically timed to provide businesses with essential insights and strategies ahead of the forthcoming Autumn Budget on November 26.

Held at independent Harrogate company Rooster's Brewing Co’s Taproom on Hornbeam Park, the meeting will hear from two distinguished speakers.

Pre-Autumn Budget meeting - Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce President Phill Holdsworth who has emphasised the significance of the forthcoming Bank of England event. (Picture contributed)

Paul Mount, the Bank of England’s Deputy Agent for Yorkshire and the Humber will discuss the Bank's role in maintaining economic stability, exploring the outlook on inflation, economic growth, and employment.

Mr Mount will be joined by John Garbutt, Director at DSC Chartered Accountants and HDCC Honorary Treasurer who will offer practical analysis on the pre-Budget environment, helping Harrogate businesses prepare for potential fiscal changes.

Chamber President Phill Holdsworth emphasised the meeting's significance: "Understanding the evolving economic landscape and preparing for the Budget is essential for every business leader.

"The meeting offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Bank of England and gain expert perspectives for 2026."

The meeting is open to both Chamber members and newcomers and will include open networking and early refreshments.

All attendees must register their place via the Chamber website at: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events