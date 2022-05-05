Banger Challenge: Harrogate pupils reunite after 50 years for car challenge charity event for Ukraine

Peter McTague and Gordon Thomson, who first met as young students at Harrogate Grammar School in the 1960s, will be driving 1000 miles across in a 1973 Triumph Toledo as part of “The Banger Challenge”.

Peter McTague said: “It’s an honour to be raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee who are doing such important work.

Harrogate Grammar School students Peter McTague and Gordon Thomson during a trip to Italy back in the early 1970s.

"I just hope our car is a little more reliable than our last trip in Italy the 1970s! We are grateful for any support people can offer.”

To support Peter and Gordon and for updates about the trip please visit the donation link at: