Ban on 'commercial' dog walkers at Great Yorkshire Showground land in Harrogate prompts war of words

A petition has been launched against a ban on ‘commercial’ dog walkers in Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground introduced after claims that “dogs had been attacked by the dogs that some commercial dog walkers bring in large packs”.

The petition “to allow commercial dog walkers permission to recommence walking on yorkshire show ground" was launched in response to the appearance of signs stating commercial dog walking would no longer be permitted at the site off Wetherby Road, which is a popular spot for walkers of all kinds.

Land owners Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity which organises the Great Yorkshire Show, said they had introduced the ban on commercial dog owners after complaints from non-commercial dog owners who claim they had experienced incidents of verbal abuse directed at them and physical attacks on their dogs.

A YAS spokesperson said: “The Society does wish to clarify that all responsible dog walkers, who are not walking their dogs as part of commercial dog walking services, are welcome to use the public footpaths and bridleways at the Great Yorkshire Showground, and these routes are clearly indicated on signage.

“Action has been taken to deter commercial dog walking at the Showground for the safety and enjoyment of all visitors after the Society was contacted by a number of different dog walkers who have reported being verbally abused by commercial dog walkers.

"The Society has also been contacted by members of the public reporting that their dogs had been attacked by the dogs that some commercial dog walkers bring in large packs and allow to roam off leads.

"The Society cannot police this behaviour, nor the risk assessments or insurance policies held by commercial dog walkers who use the Showground’s public footpaths and bridleways.”

But the petition by paid-for dog walkers launched on at change.org argues that the new ban at the Great Yorkshire Showground is an insult to their training, “threatens their livelihoods” and ignores the fact that the site “has long been a shared community asset, used respectfully by professional dog walkers, families and other visitors.”

