BAFTA-winning actress Miriam Margolyes pays special visit to Harrogate Homeless Project during book tour

Visiting staff and service users at the Springboard Day Centre, Miriam wanted the visit to raise awareness of the vital work at the Harrogate Homeless Project.

An accomplished actress, with a career spanning radio, stage and screen, Miriam was in Harrogate to publicise her latest book, Oh Miriam! At 82, it’s her biggest UK tour yet.

Miriam Margolyes said: "I was honoured to visit the Harrogate Homeless Project and witness at first-hand the remarkable dedication of staff and volunteers and their powerful work, transforming lives.

"It's essential that we all address the issue of homelessness with compassion and empathy.”

The Harrogate Homeless Project, a leading charity in the Harrogate district, has been providing vital services to individuals experiencing homelessness for over 30 years.

Their comprehensive approach focuses on not only providing accommodation and basic necessities, such as GP services, but also on supporting individuals in their journey towards independence, helping them rebuild their lives.

With support from donations, the Harrogate Homeless Project has provided over 5,000 free lunches in 2023 to those in need, with demand for food and accommodation expected to increase during the winter months.

Miriam Margolyes has paid a very special visit to the Harrogate Homeless Project while on her current book tour

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, volunteer Trustee of the Harrogate Homeless Project said: “I’m in awe of Miriam’s spirit and compassion.

"She captivates audiences worldwide with her incredible acting talent and is of course known as a national treasure thanks to her candid documentaries and chat show appearances.

"However, it’s her unwavering commitment to social causes, her kindness, and absolute belief in fairness and justice that truly sets her apart.

"Miriam didn’t hesitate to visit the project when asked.”

Francis McAllister, CEO of the Harrogate Homeless Project, added: “We were thrilled to welcome Miriam to the Springboard Day Centre and deeply appreciate her support in raising awareness about homelessness.

"Her visit will undoubtedly throw a spotlight on this cause, and I hope her compassion inspires the wider community to come together and make a difference in the lives of those in need."

The Harrogate Homeless Project encourages community members, local businesses, and organisations to support their mission.

Through volunteering or donations, individuals and businesses can play an active role in helping vulnerable individuals find safety, stability, regain their confidence and build a brighter future.