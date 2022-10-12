Bafflement and mystery after discovery of striking art panels on Harrogate wall

The beautiful panels were spotted by reader Peter Hirschmann - among others - located on the back wall of a restaurant on Albert Street in Harrogate."I discovered these four striking concrete relief panels," said Mr Hirschmann, "when exploring the unnamed road which runs between Raglan and Albert Streets, immediately to the west of the old court house, which provides the rear access/car parking to the adjacent buildings."Everyone I have shown the panels to agrees on how striking they are but no one can tell me anything about the maker or how they come to be there."The Harrogate Advertiser turned to one of the town's art experts on the matter to put the growing speculation to an end.Arts curator Scarlett Stewart Mason, who runs 108 Fine Art gallery on Cold Bath Road which has just launched a new exhibition, said: "Our customers have been asking us about the concrete reliefs on the back wall of Cote Harrogate restaurant at Sunwin House but they are a mystery to us, too."The Harrogate Advertiser welcomes ideas and suggestions over the elaborately carved concrete relief panels which have a little of the flavour of the era of Hepworth and Moore in 20th century modern art.If you think you have the solution, email [email protected]