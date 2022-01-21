Badapple Youth Theatre shortlisted

The Tesco Community Grants initiative is an in-store voting system where customers can chose between local projects to be awarded grants.

Badapple Youth Theatre is hoping that its latest acting course, designed to promote wellbeing as an antidote to the pandemic and culminating in a panto mash-up called Sleeping Beauty and The Beast, will top the voting.

The Tesco scheme runs until the end of March at its stores in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ilkley using the voting tokens given at the checkout.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

fantasy woman sleeping beauty lies sleep on comfortable bed, mattress, soft pillow. Background mystical garden, night, peonies flowers green trees. Fairy-tale girl princess in blue dress. Sweet dreams

Sleeping Beauty and The Beast has been written especially for the Badapple Youth Theatre students by York writer, performer and director Richard Kay, weaving the twin tales of Belle and Beauty as they struggle to put their worlds back on the right path.

With all the slapstick and giggles you would expect along the way, the production by the Green Hammerton-based group takes place at Whixley Village Hall YO26 8AP on Saturday February 12 6pm.

“Richard Kay is a real genius at writing great pantomime scripts for our kids,” said Badapple Theatre’s Artistic Director Kate Bramley.

“It challenges them to create huge characters and have a lot of fun on the way.

“On our part, it’s confidence building by stealth.”

Badapple Theatre Company has been touring for 24 years and specialises in inventive new comedy specifically designed for small community venues, thereby finding the best of new theatre in the most unexpected of places.