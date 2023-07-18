Axolotl one of first animals to be cremated at new pet crematorium in Harrogate

It opened at Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road in February with a promise of providing a dignified cremation for the region’s beloved pets.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council through an Freedom of Information request for a list of all the animals that have been cremated there so far.

It’s been a modest start for the service, with ten dogs, eight cats, two rabbits, one rat, one guinea pig, one hamster and one axolotl being cremated over the last five months.

An Axolotl was one of the first animals to be cremated at the new pet crematorium that has opened in Harrogate

Depending on the animal, the council charges a fee of between £76 and £125 per cremation.

Owners can then collect their pets’ ashes along with a memorial certificate.

What is an axolotl?

Axolotls are a species of salamander found in cool waters in Mexico but they’ve become more popular as a pet in the United Kingdom thanks to fame on the videogame Minecraft and on TikTok.

But the recent trend has led the RSCPA to raise concerns about some owners not being able to look after them properly.

Axolotls require a large aquarium, live for up to 15 years and can grow as long as 120cm.

They are carnivores and their diet consists of live invertebrates such as earthworms, blood worm, black worm and shrimp.

Critically endangered in the wild, axolotls can also regrow lost limbs, making them popular with scientists who want to understand regeneration.

Do they make good pets?

Jordan Mangham, owner of Peculiar Pets in Heckmondwike, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service why the creatures are becoming more popular as a pet in Yorkshire.

He said: “Axolotls have become popular due to their simple care routine, long life expectancy and constantly ‘smiling’ faces.

"They found a little extra fame through TikTok and also the game Minecraft.

“Luckily the responsible selling of axolotls led to them becoming popular and not a disposable pet.

"There’s a huge amount of information available on Google, YouTube and through specialist pet shops like myself.