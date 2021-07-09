Away day for Ripon golf seniors

As life grows nearer to normality following Coronavirus lockdowns, competitions have been resuming.

“The weather was superb, the course immaculate, and the company everything you would expect from a seniors group,” said spokesman Tony Shepherd.

“We played in teams of four with three to count on every hole and all four to count on the par threes.”

The winners, with an excellent 131 stableford points, were Lawrence Hall, Paul Mason, Peter Donnelly and David Jansons.

Second with 129 points were Mark Feingold, Danny McCreesh, John Little and Eric Clarke.