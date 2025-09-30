Awards win for Harrogate volunteers who have provided 20,000 weekly food shops to low-income families

The hard-working founder of a remarkable team of volunteers in Harrogate who this year celebrated serving 20,000 weekly food shops says winning an award at the Harrogate Business Awards has "lifted their spirits".

Since Michelle Hayes launched Resurrected Bites at the end of 2021, the charity has served almost 20,000 weekly food shops to low-income families at its community grocery stores in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

With more people struggling financially than ever, the workload for the incredible volunteers has kept growing throughout 2025.

But, Michelle Hayes said, winning the Sustainability Award at last week’s Harrogate Business Awards means a lot.

Award-winning Harrogate charity Resurrected Bites volunteers Sue Ward, Sarah Lofthouse and Justin Hardcastle with Resurrected Bites' CEO Michelle Hayes, second from left. (Picture contributed)

"The award means so much to me because the Harrogate Advertiser has supported us and cheered us on since we started,” said Resurrected Bites’ CEO and founder.

"I am always amazed when we win awards when we are up against such tough competition and it really means a huge amount to the team to get this recognition for what we do to fill bellies, not bins.

"We have a small staff team and a huge volunteer team of around 160 volunteers who are out in all weathers collecting food late at night and early in the morning.

"The award is a big shout out to our fantastic team for preventing over two metric tonnes of food from going to landfill each week.

"The award has really lifted our spirits."

Sponsored by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate Business Awards are organised by the Harrogate Advertiser and took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa.

The community groceries, which are based in New Park Primary Academy in Harrogate each Thursday and Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough each Friday, offer an affordable way for people to access good quality, nutritious food.

The groceries are not food banks where food is free but choice is limited.

They operate via a subscription scheme and for a small, annual fee, members have access to the shop like a normal shop but only pay a fraction of the price.

To get in touch with Resurrected Bites, email [email protected] or phone 07835 354810.