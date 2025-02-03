Awards night success for one of Harrogate district's friendliest running clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the Harrogate area’s friendliest – and longest-standing – running clubs has held its annual awards dinner.

Taking place at Oakdale Golf Club, regarded as one of the best golf clubs in the Yorkshire with a modern approach to membership, Saturday night’s glittering but informal occasion saw a big turnout by Nidd Valley Road Runners.

Launched in 1984 during the running boom of the early 1980's when the emergence of the London Marathon captured people's imaginations, the awards night recognised the achievements of members of all ages with a series of awards in road running, off road and fell running.

Nidd Valley Road Runners Awards 2025 winners

Road championships

Male senior - Jack Brierley

Male vet: Craig Mills

Male senior vet: Martin Lofthouse

Male ultra vet: Matin Luxton

Age adj champion: Darren Townend

Female senior: Laura Francis

Female vet: Sarah Staiano

Female senior vet: Fiona Deacon

Female ultra vet: Christine Holleran

Age adj champion: Yvonne Skelton

XC championships

Male senior: Rob Kingston

Male vet: Darren Townend

Male senior vet: Martin Lofthouse

Age adj champion: Chris Carvey

Female senior: Laura Francis

Female vet: Amy Sheppard

Female senior vet: Theresa Oldroyd

Age adj champion: Fiona Deacon

Fell racing

Male senior: Brian Hainsworth

Male vet: Darren Townend

Age adj champ: Martin Lofthouse

Female senior: Amy Sheppard

Female vet: Debbie Gibson

Age adj champion: Sarah Chalmers

Evening league handicap

Lizzie Hugill

Kevin Nicholas

Most improved runner

Joanne Lane

Most meretricious runner

Phil Robinson most meretricious.

The club’s colours of gold and black were originally taken from Harrogate Town FC where the club was based in it’s early days.

More information at: https://niddvalleyroadrunners.co.uk/