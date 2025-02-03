Awards night success for one of Harrogate district's friendliest running clubs
Taking place at Oakdale Golf Club, regarded as one of the best golf clubs in the Yorkshire with a modern approach to membership, Saturday night’s glittering but informal occasion saw a big turnout by Nidd Valley Road Runners.
Launched in 1984 during the running boom of the early 1980's when the emergence of the London Marathon captured people's imaginations, the awards night recognised the achievements of members of all ages with a series of awards in road running, off road and fell running.
Nidd Valley Road Runners Awards 2025 winners
Road championships
Male senior - Jack Brierley
Male vet: Craig Mills
Male senior vet: Martin Lofthouse
Male ultra vet: Matin Luxton
Age adj champion: Darren Townend
Female senior: Laura Francis
Female vet: Sarah Staiano
Female senior vet: Fiona Deacon
Female ultra vet: Christine Holleran
Age adj champion: Yvonne Skelton
XC championships
Male senior: Rob Kingston
Male vet: Darren Townend
Male senior vet: Martin Lofthouse
Age adj champion: Chris Carvey
Female senior: Laura Francis
Female vet: Amy Sheppard
Female senior vet: Theresa Oldroyd
Age adj champion: Fiona Deacon
Fell racing
Male senior: Brian Hainsworth
Male vet: Darren Townend
Age adj champ: Martin Lofthouse
Female senior: Amy Sheppard
Female vet: Debbie Gibson
Age adj champion: Sarah Chalmers
Evening league handicap
Lizzie Hugill
Kevin Nicholas
Most improved runner
Joanne Lane
Most meretricious runner
Phil Robinson most meretricious.
The club’s colours of gold and black were originally taken from Harrogate Town FC where the club was based in it’s early days.
